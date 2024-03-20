Tributes pour in for slain councillor

Durban — Tributes continue to pour in for a slain Abantu Batho Congress councillor and his two friends whose bodies were found in a mortuary after they were reported missing last week. Qedukwazi Mzimela, 35, a councillor for the Abantu Batho Congress (ABC) in the uMdoni Municipality on the South Coast – who is also a traditional healer – was reported missing on Friday after receiving a call from a potential client in Umhlanga.

He was accompanied by his friends Phumlani Mbutho and Senzo Ngema. The vehicle they were travelling in was found in Greenwood Park, however, the three men were found in the Phoenix mortuary. The ABC said it was saddened by the tragic passing of one of its councillors and two of its members.

“Words cannot express our loss. ClIr Qedukwazi Mzimela, Phumlani Mbutho, 28, and Senzo Ngema, 34, were members of the ABC who shall always be remembered for their diligent activism and leadership.” The ABC extended its “heartfelt” condolences to families and friends. “We call on law enforcement to leave no stone unturned in ensuring that the perpetrators of this brutal murder are brought to book.

“As we grieve collectively for our comrades and friends, we implore all to let the law run its course and to afford the families privacy while they seek answers and justice for their loved ones,” read the statement. ABC’s secretary general Phumelele Phaahla told the Daily News that the Nzimande family said the councillor had gone to Durban to work. However, they were not sure if he reached the destination. “The family went to Phoenix Mortuary where they found the three bodies. For now, we don’t know the reason behind it. A post-mortem has been performed, the funeral might take place this week,” said Phaahla.