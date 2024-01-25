Trio convicted for farm murder to know their fate in two weeks

Durban — In two weeks’ time, the Durban High Court will begin sentencing proceedings for three men convicted of the murders of a Verulam couple who were killed during a robbery at their farm. On Wednesday, Thobelani Manqele, 25, Sphiwe Shezi, 23, and 21-year-old Ndawo Ndlovu appeared in court where their matter was adjourned to sentencing proceedings to get under way before Judge Carol Sibiya.

The trio were found guilty in October and pre-sentencing reports from a probation and a correctional services officer were required before they could be sentenced due to some of their ages at the time of the murders in 2018. They were aged 20, 18 and 15 years at the time of the couple’s murder. While indications were that pre-sentencing reports had been compiled and were ready, Judge Sibiya was not available on Wednesday which saw the matter adjourned to next month.

The three were found guilty of breaking into the Cottonlands Farm home of Dhir ‘Roy’ Singh (68) and Kallawathie Beekarie (65) on September 2, 2018, and killing them. Singh was stabbed several times with his fishing spear on the neck and chest, while Beekarie was forced into the bathroom tub, her hands tied behind her back, forced to kneel, and strangled with cables. Their bodies were found in the locked bathroom of their home.

Several items were stolen from the couple’s, home including a green Toyota Conquest, cellphones, a TV, hi-fi, a pellet rifle, a DVD player, a beach umbrella, and a microwave. Initially, there were five accused. However, the State withdrew charges against Siyabonga Emmanuel Nhlengethwa and Bonginkosi Freedom Mkhize, who then became the State’s 204 witnesses in the trial. A third State witness, who had been with the five the whole night drinking, but did not go inside the couple’s house, also testified.