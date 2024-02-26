Triple murder and attempted murder suspect to go on trial, police search for accomplice

Durban — KwaZulu-Natal police have repeated their call in looking for a suspect wanted in connection with a 2023 triple murder and attempted murder. While police are looking for the suspect, his alleged accomplice will go on trial next month in the Mtunzini High Court.

KZN police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala said that on April 12, 2023, the Mkhize family in the Umntilombo area, Eshowe, was allegedly attacked by two armed suspects. Six people were shot, three were declared dead at the scene and three suffered gunshot wounds but survived. Sicelo Dambayi Sikhakhane, 33, and Thuthuka Mthethwa, 23, are alleged to have entered the Mkhize residence and asked for Nduduzo Nkonzo Mkhize, 27.

An argument reportedly ensued and Sikhakhane produced a firearm. Nduduzo reportedly ran back into the house and the two suspects followed him and subsequently fatally shot him, together with Nokuphiwe Thembekile Mkhize, 32, and 14-year-old Muzikayise Anele Mkhize who were in the house. Three other family members were also shot at but survived.

Mthethwa was arrested the following day and was denied bail in court. “His case is set for trial from March 18 to 28, 2024, before the Mtunzini High Court,” Gwala said. Police strongly believe Sikhakhane is the second suspect and request anyone who may know his whereabouts to assist with more information, she said.

“He is about 1.7m tall, dark in complexion and well built. Sikhakhane is believed to be hiding in one of the hostels in Durban. His warrant of arrest was issued by the court,” Gwala said. “Anyone with information is urged to urgently contact the investigation officer, Detective Sergeant Celane Majozi, at 072 107 7756 or alternatively contact Crime Stop at 08600 10111.” The Eshowe Magistrate’s Court issued a warrant of arrest for Sicelo Dambayi Sikhakhane. Picture: SAPS In April 2023, KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said Eshowe police launched a manhunt for Sikhakhane.

The Eshowe Magistrate’s Court issued a warrant of arrest for Sikhakhane on April 17, 2023. Initially, it was believed that Sikhakhane was hiding in one of the hostels in Johannesburg. WhatsApp your views on this story to 071 485 7995.