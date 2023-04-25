Triple murder and attempted murder suspect wanted by police after KZN mass shooting

Durban — Police in KwaZulu-Natal have launched a manhunt for a triple murder and attempted murder suspect. Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said Eshowe police have launched a manhunt for a man believed to be the mastermind behind the killing of three family members and the attempted murder of three others at eMtilombo in Eshowe on April 12, 2023.

“The Eshowe Magistrate’s Court has issued a warrant of arrest for Sicelo Dambayi Sikakane on April 17,” Netshiunda said. He said Sikakane and Thuthukani Mthethwa are alleged to have entered the residence of the Mkhize family and asked for Nduduzo Nkonzo Mkhize, 27. An argument reportedly ensued and Sikakane produced a firearm. Nduduzo reportedly ran back into the house and the two suspects followed him. They subsequently fatally shot him, together with Nokuphiwe Thembekile Mkhize, 32, and 14-year-old Muzikayise Anele Mkhize who were in the house.

Three other family members were also shot at but survived. The Eshowe Magistrate’s Court has issued a warrant of arrest for Sicelo Dambayi Sikakane. Picture: SAPS “Mthethwa, 34, was arrested the following morning and has already appeared in court where he was remanded in custody. He will be back in the dock on Friday, April 28,” Netshiunda said. “Sikakane is believed to be hiding in one of the hostels in Johannesburg. A anyone who might have information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the Detective Commander of Eshowe, Lieutenant Colonel Thokozani Mkhabela, on ‪035 473 4211‬/‪082 376 3129‬ or alternatively call Crime Stop on ‪08600 10111‬. Anonymous tip-offs can also be communicated via the MySAPS app.”

Following the incident, police said Mthethwa is the next-door neighbour of the deceased and was arrested at his home on the same night. "The other suspect, who is still at large and is in possession of the weapon which was used to commit the murders has been identified and police are pursuing him.