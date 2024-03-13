Tropical storm Filipo returns to sea

Durban — A meteorological service has reported that tropical storm Filipo went out to sea on Wednesday morning. Filipo landed in Mozambique on Tuesday at around 5am (local Mozambique time) in the far north of Inhambane province, near the town of Inhassoro, at the moderate tropical storm stage.

Météo-France said that Filipo went out to sea on Wednesday morning in the Bay of Maputo and is moving towards the south-east, gradually moving away from inhabited land. “It is currently at the moderate tropical storm stage and is expected to rapidly intensify to the severe tropical storm or even tropical cyclone stage and then lose its tropical characteristics in the next 48 hours,” Météo-France said. “Weather conditions remain disrupted this morning (Wednesday) in the Maputo province of Mozambique, Eswatini and the north-east of South Africa with further heavy rain expected before improving during the day.”

Out at sea, Météo-France said the waves were still strong on Wednesday morning with heights between 4-5m but gradually decreasing during the day. On Tuesday, the KZN Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) warned the public in northern KZN that the level 6 disruptive rains could result in disasters. Cogta spokesperson, Siboniso Mngadi, said that the level 6 alert indicated a high probability of flooding as a significant amount of rainfall, exceeding 100mm, is expected over the extreme north-eastern part of KZN.

UMhlathuze, Mtubatuba, Big Five Hlabisa, Nongoma, Jozini, uPhongolo and Umhlabuyalingana local municipalities. According to the South African Weather Service, there was a high likelihood of flooding of roads, bridges and settlements, major disruption of traffic flow, and disruption to essential services (water, electricity, communications). Disaster teams in all municipalities have been activated in all the municipalities that are likely to be affected to be on high alert during this period. The teams may have to evacuate people should they foresee a high risk of danger due to inclement weather.

Communities have been advised to seek shelter in safe places. Public facilities, such as community halls, are open as safe havens for those in need of shelter. Motorists are strongly advised to avoid travelling during this period, as bridges may become flooded, posing a risk to life. Significant rainfall amounts exceeding 100mm may lead to flooding of roads and settlements and damage to infrastructure and mud-based houses. WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995.