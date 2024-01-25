Durban — The Department of Correctional Services has cautioned the country on propaganda that circulates about inmates being funded for tertiary education. The department said it does not pay tuition fees for inmates. Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola said bursaries, relatives and parents of inmates carry the costs of higher institutions of learning. He was speaking on Tuesday at the Durban Correctional Centre in Westville when he released the matric results of the inmates.

“I know propaganda will run around that the department is going to pay for the tuition fees and that the inmates are living a good life,” he said. He urged the inmates to continue studying and to not just focus on getting degrees from universities but to acquire skills like bricklaying. Lamola said the inmates should advise each other accordingly when one of their own gets parole. “Once we release you from the facility you become the ambassador of Correctional Services. Your behaviour outside is a mirror and reflects on us,” said Lamola.

Some inmates who get parole commit heinous crimes although their percentage was small, the minister said. Those who commit crimes render the progress made in the fight against re-offending to be lost in the blink of an eye, he added. "However, we want to reassure South Africans that 99% of our parolees adhere to their strict parole conditions and are indeed law-abiding citizens who appreciate the second chance afforded to them by society," said Lamola.