Two alleged mall robbers shot dead after a high-speed chase and shoot-out with private security firm

Durban — Two alleged mall robbers were shot dead following a high-speed chase and shoot-out with a private security company on Wednesday night. Marshall Security managing director Tyron Powell said their Special Operations Team responded to information received which led to a high-speed chase and shoot-out and resulted in two fatalities.

Powell said around 7pm, working on information received, their Special Ops Team working together with the SAPS Phoenix Trio Crimes Unit spotted a Toyota Corolla on the R102 which had been involved in a business robbery at a well-known shopping mall in the KwaDukuza area, earlier on in the evening. “Our Special Ops Team immediately responded and as soon as the suspects noticed our team members they opened fire and started driving at high speed in order to get away. Our team members immediately returned fire and a high-speed chase ensued,” Powell explained. “After a short chase the suspects’ vehicle came to a halt on Station Road in the Canelands area of Verulam, where the suspects exited the vehicle and a shoot-out ensued between the suspects and our team members. Two suspects were fatally wounded and a search for the outstanding suspects was conducted but unfortunately, after an extensive search, the suspects managed to evade arrest.”

Two illegal firearms were recovered on the scene, one handgun and one high-calibre rifle. Exhibits that were taken in the business robbery were also recovered. Picture: Marshall Security Powell said two illegal firearms were recovered on the scene, one handgun and one high-calibre rifle. Exhibits that were taken in the business robbery were also recovered. “Fortunately, none of the team members were injured during the shoot-out,” he said. Powell added that the crime scene was cordoned off and would be investigated further by the SAPS.