Two armed men rob couple, shoot boyfriend dead

Durban — Police are investigating a case of murder after a 19-year-old was shot dead during an armed robbery in Effingham Heights, in Durban North, on Saturday evening. Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said that police in Greenwood Park are investigating after a 19-year-old man was found dead near a park on Bhoola Road on Saturday evening.

“Reports indicate that the deceased and his girlfriend were at a park when they were reportedly approached by two male suspects who demanded their cellphones. One suspect allegedly produced a firearm and fatally shot the 19-year-old. He was declared dead at the scene,” Netshiunda said. “A manhunt for the suspects is under way.” Swift Private Security said that their officers were standing off in Effingham Heights when they suddenly heard multiple gunshots. Subsequently, numerous notifications came through the control room, reporting an armed robbery on Bhoola Road in Effingham Heights, where several shots had been fired.

“Upon arrival, our officers approached the distressed female victim, who recounted that two armed suspects had approached her and her boyfriend on foot, threatening them with firearms and stealing their possessions. Tragically, before the perpetrators could escape, they opened fire on the boyfriend which lead to his death,” Swift Private Security said. The company said that its officers provided assistance and informed the family about the incident. “We immediately notified trauma counsellors to provide support to the traumatised female victim, who received their assistance shortly thereafter,” Swift Private Security said.