Two blood donors dedicated 109 years, saved about 1 824 lives

Durban — The SA National Blood Service (SANBS) has appealed to the public, who are willing and able, to donate much-needed blood. The SANBS said it is in blood donors’ hands to help save lives.

The SANBS said that Dirk van der Westhuizen and Frederik Oosthuizen have collectively dedicated 109 years and have saved approximately 1 824 lives in the process. Their loyalty, and that of the SANBS’ many committed donors, have saved lives for many years. The SANBS said it was grateful for this support, and as it is faced with critical blood stock levels, it is reaching out to more South Africans to lend a hand in saving lives. The SANBS appealed to all members of the public who are able and willing to donate much-needed blood.

“We are in the midst of a bloodstock crisis as levels continue to drop consistently,” said Siemi Prithvi-Raj, executive of Donor Services, Marketing, Communication and Brand. “The frigid weather has affected the levels of donations, and that is why we are calling on all willing and able to donate a unit of blood,” she added. Compounding an already difficult situation is the closure of schools and tertiary institutions. The SANBS said the winter season is synonymous with low blood collections when schools and universities close for a break, and the donors it relies on for their much-needed donations dissipate.

While it had hoped for better collections this year, the situation remains challenging. “SANBS is especially calling on South Africans who aren’t yet donors to make their way to their nearest mobile blood drive or donor centre to give much-needed blood. “In the spirit of Mandela Month, let us take it into our hands to continue the legacy of giving. New donors will help ease the pressure on existing donors and help maintain blood stocks at acceptable levels throughout the year,” the SANBS said.

“Whether you bring a friend along or invite us to host a blood drive at your business, residential complex, community centre or local church, you can help make a difference. Every drop counts.” The SANBS said it must collect at least 3 500 units of blood daily to meet patients’ needs. Each day this target is not met, the total units of available blood deplete further. To find out where your nearest donor site is, visit www.sanbs.org.za or call toll-free 0800 11 9031.