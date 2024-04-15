Two bodies found trapped in car after Margate storm

Durban — Two people have been confirmed dead after a storm swept through Margate on the south coast of KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday. The two were found trapped in their car, which had been swept off the road by the gale-force winds. Ugu District Municipality spokesperson Wendy Mqadi confirmed that two people had died. She said the vehicle was discovered by the disaster management teams and police diving unit, who started combing the area. She said the deceased were immediately identified.

“Search and rescue teams are still in the area. They will update the public as the day progresses,” said Mqadi. Margate businesses were badly affected by the storm on Sunday night. Picture: Supplied She added that both the Ray Nkonyeni and Ugu District Municipality leadership, led by mayors, are currently assessing the damage, together with the disaster teams. Mqadi said areas affected most included popular holiday destinations in Margate and Uvongo. The warning issued by the South African Weather Services had included damaging winds, excessive lightning and heavy downpours over the eThekwini, Ray Nkonyeni, Umdoni and Umzumbe areas.

Several residents living in Margate complained of flooded homes and businesses. Videos and images, widely shared on various community, crime and emergency WhatsApp groups, showed water gushing down various roads in Margate. Ray Nkonyeni local municipality Mayor Zodwa Mzindle (white top) assessing the damage caused by the storm. Picture: Supplied In some of the videos, motorists could be seen trying to navigate through flooded roads. The department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) said that once all reports have been collated from the various teams deployed, an update will be given.

Margate, a tiny beautiful town outside Port Shepstone, is a tourist attraction and there are fears that the damage will negatively affect tourism. Speaking to the SABC, Ugu District Municipality Mayor Sikhumbuzo Mqadi said the damage could cost millions but teams are still quantifying it. Mayor Mqadi said rescue teams are currently ferrying people to shelters that have been provided. He said they were expecting more bodies to be discovered as the team continues to search for missing people. Ugu District Municipality Mayor Sikhumbuzo Mqadi, left, assessing the storm damage in Margate. Picture: Supplied WhatsApp your views on this story to 071 485 7995.