Two dead after fire in Pietermaritzburg building

Durban — Two people died after a fire broke out at premises in Raisethorpe, Pietermaritzburg, on Saturday evening. Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said police in Mountain Rise were investigating two inquest cases after two people died after a fire broke out on Dr Chota Motala Road on Saturday evening.

“When people arrived at the scene, two people were trapped inside a burning building but were rescued and taken to hospital for immediate medical attention. The third person had already been declared dead at the scene. Of the two who were rescued, one succumbed to burn wounds on Sunday morning,” Netshiunda said. On Saturday night The Witness reported that the Raisethorpe area was rocked by several explosions on Saturday evening that were caused by a fire at an auto parts shop, opposite an informal settlement. Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident earlier this month, it was reported that a group of men aged between 25 and 46 were in a house when seven suspects, reportedly armed with rifles, asked them about the whereabouts of the owner of the house.

When the suspects realised that the homeowner was not there, they reportedly instructed the occupants of the house to undress before pouring a liquid substance on them and setting them alight. Eight men died at the scene, while two died of their injuries in hospital. Later, KwaZulu-Natal Transport, Community Safety and Liaison MEC Sipho Hlomuka called on community structures of the Msunduzi Local Municipality to work with the police in addressing cases of mass killings in the area.