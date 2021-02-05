Two dogs’ tongues cut to make them more aggressive

DURBAN - DURBAN residents were appalled after two dogs’ tongues were was cut in a ritual in the Bellair area on Wednesday. Mobi-Claw911 emergency group spokesperson Mike Myers said they received a call from a client who reported that four people in a neighbouring property were “cutting up a puppy” and an older dog. Myers said the group, consisting of four people, became abusive to the client when she shouted at them. “This horrific incident was done in the presence of a 6-year-old child who was severely traumatised. Emergency teams arrived promptly. It was later established that this is a ritual where the bottom part of a dog’s tongue is cut out which is referred to as ‘removing the worm’ which is supposed to make the dog more aggressive,” Myers said. The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) Kloof and Highway manager Barbara Patrick said charges of animal cruelty would be opened at the local SAPS once investigations were concluded. Patrick said the SPCA was shocked and horrified by this heinous act of animal cruelty.

“Sadly, we were not at the scene, but both dogs have been admitted to our clinic for treatment. The Kloof and Highway SPCA is investigating this matter, which we view as extremely cruel,” Patrick said.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said no reports of animal abuse had been made at Bellair SAPS.

Animal Rights activist Andreas Mathios said the modern society we lived in today were “obviously uneducated into the welfare of animals”.

“People in the community do not understand how the complexity of raising animals works. We have experienced over the many years the difficulties in the way people interact with animals in society, specifically dogs. Anyone who could do this to a dog needs to be investigated. If it was an act of criminality, they need to face the full might of the law. If we could change some of the laws in the country to suit other situations, we can also change the laws to protect our animals. Although animals do not have a voice they have the backing of many organisations in society,” Mathios said.

Reacting to the Facebook post by Mobi-Claw911, Bianca Cunha said: “No words! Pure revolt and disgust. Who teaches people this stuff?”

Riaan Ilse Morkel said: “This is a barbaric ritual. I hope that the puppy will be okay and may they rot in hell for doing this to a defenceless animal.”

Should anyone have any information or evidence which would assist in the investigations into the matter, they are urged to contact the Kloof and Highway SPCA on [email protected] All and any information received would be treated as confidential.

Daily News