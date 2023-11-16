Two men arrested with bags of dagga in northern KZN

Durban — Two foreign nationals were arrested after they were found carrying bags of dagga. The SANDF’s Captain Nkoka said that members of 1 South African Infantry Battalion under the Command of Second Lieutenant Sethu Makosi of Alpha Company deployed in KwaZulu-Natal as part of Operation Corona, were conducting patrols inside Pongola Nature Reserve when they came across two men carrying five bags.

“They stopped and searched them and discovered they were carrying dagga in the bags. Both men are eSwatini nationals,” Nkoka said. “The Military Police were called and the dagga and suspects were handed over to them. The dagga weighed 66kg with an estimated value of R277 200. The dagga and suspects were booked in at Pongola police station.” Two suspects were arrested after they were caught with five bags of dagga in northern KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: Captain Nkoka Nkoka said the Officer Commanding Joint Tactical Headquarters KZN is proud of the hard work and dedication of the ground forces. Members of 1 South African Infantry Battalion have shown dedication and have lived up to the theme of the SA Army: ‘maintaining momentum despite adversity’.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda confirmed that Pongola police arrested two men after they were found in possession of dagga at Golela on Monday, November 6. “The two suspects, aged 32 and 39 years old have already appeared in the Pongola Magistrate’s Court,” Netshiunda said. In an unrelated incident, the 7 South African Infantry Battalion, deployed under Joint Tactical Headquarters KwaZulu-Natal as part of Operation Corona along the Eswatini border, responded to the information about dagga smuggling on October 7 in the Sitilo Area.