Two men arrested with bags of dagga in northern KZN

Durban — Two foreign nationals were arrested after they were found carrying bags of dagga.
The SANDF’s Captain Nkoka said that members of 1 South African Infantry Battalion under the Command of Second Lieutenant Sethu Makosi of Alpha Company deployed in KwaZulu-Natal as part of Operation Corona, were conducting patrols inside Pongola Nature Reserve when they came across two men carrying five bags.
“They stopped and searched them and discovered they were carrying dagga in the bags. Both men are eSwatini nationals,” Nkoka said.
“The Military Police were called and the dagga and suspects were handed over to them. The dagga weighed 66kg with an estimated value of R277 200. The dagga and suspects were booked in at Pongola police station.”
Nkoka said the Officer Commanding Joint Tactical Headquarters KZN is proud of the hard work and dedication of the ground forces. Members of 1 South African Infantry Battalion have shown dedication and have lived up to the theme of the SA Army: ‘maintaining momentum despite adversity’.
KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda confirmed that Pongola police arrested two men after they were found in possession of dagga at Golela on Monday, November 6.
“The two suspects, aged 32 and 39 years old have already appeared in the Pongola Magistrate’s Court,” Netshiunda said.
In an unrelated incident, the 7 South African Infantry Battalion, deployed under Joint Tactical Headquarters KwaZulu-Natal as part of Operation Corona along the Eswatini border, responded to the information about dagga smuggling on October 7 in the Sitilo Area.
The suspects took the dagga to a nearby farmhouse which they used as a cooling area while they waited for sunset. Upon arrival of the SANDF, they found five suspects were hiding in the farmhouse. While searching, 80kg of dagga was found and suspects were apprehended and handed over to Pongola SAPS.
WhatsApp your views on this story to 071 485 7995.
Daily News