Two men break into house and shoot man who was visiting dead

Durban — A man was shot dead by two men while he was at a house with his sister-in-law in oThongathi. Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the police in oThongathi were investigating a case of murder after a shooting incident left a 50-year-old man dead in Magwaveni H Section in the early hours of Friday.

“It is reported that the deceased was in a house with his sister-in-law when two men broke in. The suspects allegedly shot and killed the victim. The sister-in-law, who reportedly ran into the other room, survived,” Netshiunda said. Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) spokesperson Prem Balram said the Rusa Tongaat Operations Centre received a call from a resident at about 2.57am reporting the shooting. “On arrival, reaction officers discovered the lifeless body of a man lying on the floor. He sustained a single gunshot wound to his head,” Balram said.

He said that it was established that the deceased was visiting a female friend when suspects broke the door and entered the house. “The woman informed reaction officers that she could not confirm how many men entered her home due to her vision being impaired by a torch utilised by the gunmen,” Balram said. “They allegedly shot the man for no apparent reason before they fled. He was still in possession of his valuables.”

Reacting to the incident, Kelon Moore said: “The same thing happened to my friend and apparently the female set him up. She knows a lot. My condolences to his family, what a sad way to die.” Ruby Singaram alleged that the suspects struck the torch in the woman’s eyes because they knew her and they did not want her to identify them. “This was definitely jealousy… RIP,” Singaram said.