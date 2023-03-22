Two people killed after bakkie overturns down a bank in KZN Midlands

Durban — Two people were killed and scores left injured after a bakkie overturned down a steep bank in the Bulwer area in the early hours of Wednesday morning. Underberg Emergency Medical Services (UEMS) spokesperson Kate Bodmann said that at 12.15am, UEMS crews were contacted for a motor vehicle accident along the P422 in the vicinity of kwaMakhongwane Location, along the St Apollinaris Road.

Bodmann said that on arrival, UEMS paramedics found a single bakkie that had overturned down a steep embankment. She said that reports indicated that the vehicle was carrying 10 occupants on the back of the bakkie. All 10 patients had been ejected and were found scattered in the veld. "The driver and front seat passenger were found to be entrapped in the vehicle and were extricated by local search and rescue," Bodmann said.

“On assessment, paramedics found that two patients, a male approximately 12 years old and another male approximately 50 years old had sustained critical injuries. UEMS paramedics worked diligently to stabilise both patients before rushing them to a nearby hospital. “A further eight patients sustained minor to moderate injuries and were transported in a stable condition by UEMS and EMRS to the hospital for further specialised treatment. “Unfortunately, two males had succumbed to their injuries before EMS arrival,” Bodmann said.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala said that Bulwer SAPS is investigating a case of culpable homicide after two people died in an accident. Gwala said that the circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated. WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995.