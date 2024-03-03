Two suspects arrested minutes after allegedly trying to kill a constable

Durban — Two suspects who tried to kill an on-duty police officer are expected to appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Monday, March 4. A quick response by Ntuzuma police led to the arrest of the suspects minutes after they tried to kill the officer in Newlands on Thursday, February 29.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the police constable was driving a state vehicle. At the corner of Inanda Road and Marbleray Drive a white Ford Figo approached from the side. “Two men got out of the vehicle carrying a firearm. The tactically astute police officer immediately reversed as he attempted to take cover,” Netshiunda said. “The two men got back into their vehicle, made a U-turn and drove counter traffic as they chased the police officer, firing shots at him. The brave constable returned fire and the suspects fled.”

Netshiunda said the suspects’ vehicle was circulated and vigilant Ntuzuma police officers spotted the vehicle at the corner of Mswenya and Nyala roads in Ntuzuma. “The vehicle was intercepted and during a subsequent search, the suspects were found in possession of a firearm whose serial number was erased. “Police also found Gauteng province registration plates and several bank cards in the vehicle,” Netshiunda said.

“The suspects, aged 20 and 30 years old, who are from Ntuzuma, were arrested and will appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Monday on charges of attempted murder of a police officer and illegal possession of a firearm.” Last month, when Police Minister Bheki Cele released the October 2023 - December 2023 crime statistics, he said that 22 police officers were killed during this period. Ten were killed on duty while 12 were killed off-duty. Cele also said two police killers were also convicted and sentenced to four life sentences.

“Criminals are warned that they will face the full might of the law and be held accountable for all the consequences flowing from the killing of police officials,” Cele said. “We will not hesitate to ensure that those who harbour police killers or are in any way involved in criminal activity related to police killings will face the same consequences as the criminal who actually pulled the trigger.” This principle applies to all those who assist criminals in committing crimes or evading the law afterwards, Cele said.