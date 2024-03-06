Two suspects killed in gunfight with police, several firearms recovered

Durban – A day after the SAPS shone the light on illegal firearms, two men were killed in a gunfight with police in KwaZulu-Natal and a revolver, a rifle and 24 rounds of ammunition were recovered from the deceased suspects. Additionally, a search resulted in the recovery of four rounds of shotgun ammunition, a shotgun, a home-made firearm, a pistol and parts of a revolver.

On Wednesday morning, KZN police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala said that at 6am on Sunday, March 3, police received a report of a multiple murder at a homestead at Dumaneni in Ulundi, in northern KZN. Gwala said the police were informed that three gunmen had entered the premises and opened fire at the family members. “Four family members died at the scene and the fifth one died on the way to the hospital.

“Five counts of murder were opened for investigation at Ulundi SAPS,” Gwala said. The victims were identified as Mandlenkosi Mayise, 66, Delisile Mayise, 63, Phemile Mayise, 36, Bongathini Mayise, 34, and Phindile Mayise, 29. Gwala said the docket was transferred to the Provincial Organised Crime Unit for further investigation.

Police recovered firearms at the scene. Picture: SAPS She said that on Tuesday afternoon, National Intervention Unit police officers, acting on information regarding the hitmen involved in the murders, went to a homestead at Encanyini, KwaYanguye in Melmoth. “As police officers approached the homestead, two armed men emerged from a rondavel and opened fire at the police officers. The two suspects died at the scene following a shoot-out with the police officers. The deceased are believed to be in their thirties,” Gwala said. “Police recovered a revolver and a rifle plus 24 rounds of ammunition from the deceased suspects. A search was conducted inside the rondavel and police found four cellphones and four rounds of shotgun ammunition.

“Further investigation and a search conducted at the crime scene resulted in police recovering a shotgun, home-made firearm, a pistol and parts of a revolver.” Gwala said the recovered firearms would be subjected to ballistic testing. She added that the shooting incident was reported to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) for investigation.

Police recovered firearms at the scene. Picture: SAPS On Monday, national police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said illegal firearms posed a danger to communities. “According to our records, firearms are the most preferred weapon when crime is committed during robberies and murders, and that is why, as the SAPS, our focus is to remove these firearms from our streets,” Mathe said. She said the SAPS had confiscated more than 4 000 illegal firearms during operations in the past year and that more than 72 000 firearms seized during operations in the past three years had been destroyed by the police.

“Tip-offs from our communities play a pivotal role in assisting the SAPS to trace these illegal firearms. “We plead with our communities to report and share information on criminals who are in possession of illegal firearms so that we are able to save more lives and reduce crime levels,” Mathe said. She urged communities to call 08600 10111 immediately when they are aware of anyone in possession of illegal firearms.

“Firearm owners must also remember to keep his/her licensed firearm in the safe and be the only person with the key to the safe whenever the firearm is not in use or keep it in their possession on a holster attached to his or her body,” Mathe advised. “A firearm owner must always be in control of his firearm. If anyone wants to own a firearm legally, they first need to go for training and be in possession of a competency certificate from a registered firearms training institute. “Once you have obtained the competency certificate, you can apply for the firearm licence at your nearest police station. It’s important to note that you need a licence for every firearm that you possess.