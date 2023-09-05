Two suspects shot dead, two arrested after high-speed chase, shoot-out in Isipingo

Durban — Police are searching for a suspect after two suspects were shot dead and two others arrested following a high-speed chase and shoot-out with police in Durban South on Monday. While the scene was still active, PT Alarms spokesperson Dhevan Govindasamy said that two suspects were shot dead and two other suspects were arrested in Isipingo on Monday afternoon.

Govindasamy said that a high-speed chase and confrontation between suspects and SAPS members ended in a shooting with two suspects killed, one suspect injured and one apprehended, on Wilcox Road, in Isipingo. He said that Umlazi Tracing team, Umlazi K9 unit, Metro Police, PT Alarms Tactical Unit members and other security companies responded when backup was requested. “A rapid manhunt saw a fourth suspect arrested by the SAPS K9 Unit,” Govindasamy said.

He said traffic in the area was affected due to police teams on the scene and the road being closed. Traffic was affected in Isipingo on Monday afternoon following a high-speed chase that resulted in a shoot-out between suspects and police. Picture: PT Alarms KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said that police are investigating cases of attempted murder on police officers and inquest following an incident that took place on Monday, September 4, 2023, on Willcox Road in Isipingo. “Police were conducting crime prevention duties on Mangosuthu Highway when they spotted a suspicious vehicle with five occupants and signalled for the driver to stop. The suspects defied police’s instructions and drove off while opening fire at the police. Police returned fire and a shoot-out ensued while a high-speed chase continued,” Netshiunda explained.