Two suspects who allegedly bought a fraudulent licence disc for R800 arrested

Durban — Two suspects alleged to have bought a fraudulent licence disc for R800 through an individual in the uMlazi area were arrested by a Durban metro police service unit earlier this week. Durban metro police service spokesperson Colonel Boysie Zungu said that on Monday, their Strike Force Unit successfully apprehended two suspects for fraud.

“Their scheme involved a Chevrolet bakkie with a fake licence disc. The initial claim of innocence quickly unravelled during our investigation,” Zungu said. “It was discovered that the suspects had acquired the fraudulent licence disc through an individual in the uMlazi area, who charged an R800 fee for producing fake motor licence discs.” Zungu said the suspects were processed at Durban Central SAPS.

“We urge our community members to refrain from taking unlawful routes to acquire licence discs. Engaging in such activities not only jeopardises your legal standing, but also puts the safety of our community at risk,” Zungu said. “Durban metro police service’s commitment to uncovering and addressing criminal activities remains unwavering. Together, let’s ensure a safer community. Your co-operation is key to maintaining the integrity of our neighbourhood.” The Strike Force Unit held an operation which resulted in the suspension of 15 vehicles, charging 17, and the impounding of two vehicles. Picture: Durban metro police service KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said Durban Central police arrested two suspects for fraud following an incident at Umgeni Road on Monday.

“It is alleged that the vehicle they were travelling in had a fake licence disc,” Netshiunda said. He said the suspects made their first court appearance on Tuesday in the Durban Magistrate’s Court. The Strike Force Unit seized a school minibus with a false licence disc and deemed it unroadworthy. Picture: Durban metro police service Last Thursday, the Strike Force Unit seized a school minibus with a false licence disc and deemed it unroadworthy.

Police urged parents to prioritise children’s safety by checking the reliability of their transportation. The Strike Force Unit held an operation which resulted in the suspension of 15 vehicles, charging 17, and the impounding of two vehicles. Picture: Durban metro police service Last Wednesday, the same unit held a significant operation in the northern area, which resulted in the suspension of 15 vehicles, charging 17, and impounding two vehicles. Police reminded the public that it is unlawful to drive an unroadworthy vehicle that could endanger everyone on the road. Your safety and that of others mattered.