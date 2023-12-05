Two Toyota Starlets hijacked on the same day recovered in KwaMashu

Durban — Two Toyota Starlets, which were hijacked the same day, were recovered at the same place in KwaMashu recently. Last week, Marshall Security said that not one but two hijacked Toyota Starlets were recovered.

Marshall Security managing director Tyron Powell said that just before 8pm last Wednesday, members of their Special Operations Team were called into action by Cartrack to assist with the recovery of a white Toyota Starlet which was hijacked in Montclair by an unknown number of armed suspects. Powell said that their team quickly headed to the last known location of the hijacked vehicle, which was tracked to the KwaMashu area. “Upon arrival, they noticed a suspicious white Toyota Starlet reversing away from the site where the hijacked vehicle was parked. The team promptly stopped this vehicle and conducted a search of the driver, uncovering a replica firearm in his possession,” Powell said.

“Further investigations revealed that this Toyota Starlet was also hijacked, and had been taken in the Parlock, Newlands, area the same evening.” Powell said both vehicles and the suspect were transported to KwaMashu police station for further investigation and processing. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said that Montclair police are investigating a case of carjacking following an incident in which a woman was reportedly hijacked at gunpoint by three unknown suspects on N2 Southbound on November 29.

Additionally, Newlands police are investigating a case of carjacking following an incident in which a man reportedly was hijacked by two armed suspects at Parlock on November 29. “Police at KwaMashu arrested a 22-year-old suspect for possession of suspected stolen goods on November 29 at Siyanda, he appeared in the Ntuzuma Magistrate’s Court on December 1,” Ngcobo said. Meanwhile, according to the second quarter 2023/2024 financial year (July 2023 to September 2023) crime statistics, there were 6 009 reported carjackings.

The statistics also included the types of vehicles that were hijacked. Sedans, hatchbacks or coupes were the most hijacked vehicles at 2 841. In KZN, during this period, there were 880 carjackings, 76 fewer than in 2022.