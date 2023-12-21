Durban — Two vehicles taken during a house robbery in Amanzimtoti in the early hours of Thursday morning have been recovered. It appears that two vehicles and electronic gear were taken during the robbery.

ET Rapid Response managing director Tony Lokker said that the house robbery occurred on Almond Road in Amanzimtoti where two vehicles and electronics were taken. Lokker said that information regarding the vehicle details was relayed via the Community Crime Prevention Organisation (CCPO) radio network and members of their ET Tactical Response Team (TRT) and CCPO mobilised to search for the vehicles. “The Mazda was recovered left abandoned by suspects who fled on foot by ET TRT and CCPO. At the same time, the Nissan was recovered by ET TRT after the suspects collided with our TRT vehicle,” Lokker said.

“An extensive search for suspects was conducted. They, unfortunately, could not be located.” Lokker thanked SAPS, Matrix tracking and CCPO for the assistance. This vehicle was taken in the robbery. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda confirmed that Amanzimtoti police were investigating a case of house robbery following an incident where a 54-year-old man was the victim of a robbery.

“It is alleged that the victim was at his place of residence when two armed men entered the house.” Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident, last month four suspects were arrested minutes after using a pick-axe to enter a home in Amanzimtoti, ransacking it and fleeing with various items. The vehicle used in the crime was intercepted along the N2 freeway, Umbogintwini, Amanzimtoti.