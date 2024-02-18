Two wanted cash-in-transit robbers killed in shoot-out with cops

Durban — Two wanted cash-in-transit robbers were shot and killed during a shoot-out with police in Verulam, northern Durban, on Saturday. The suspects were on the list of suspects wanted in connection with inter-provincial cash-in-transit robberies, house robberies and farm attacks.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said: “Various police disciplines including the Tactical Response Team (TRT), members of the Hawks as well as private security officers operationalised intelligence. They intercepted the suspects’ vehicle on Jabu Ngcobo Drive, and upon noticing the presence of the police, the suspects started firing shots at the men of law. Police retaliated and a shoot-out ensued. “After the shoot-out, two suspects were found to have sustained fatal gunshot wounds.

“One suspect narrowly evaded arrest and fled from the scene in possession of a rifle. A manhunt in search of him is under way,” Netshiunda said. “A firearm was found in the possession of the deceased suspects.” Netshiunda said the dead suspects were among the 15 suspects who attempted to kill TRT members during a foiled cash-in-transit robbery in Nkandla in August 2019.

The very same suspects were later arrested but absconded from court after they were released on bail. In an unrelated incident last month, Netshiunda said police were on the hunt for at least five suspects who stole an undisclosed amount of money in a cross-pavement cash-in-transit robbery on Warwick Avenue. “At least five armed suspects reportedly approached cash-in-transit security guards, and a shoot-out ensued between the guards and the suspects.

“During the shoot-out, one suspect was fatally wounded, whereas two security guards were rushed to hospital with gunshot injuries,” Netshiunda said. ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said one of the guards died in hospital, despite the best efforts of the doctor and paramedics. In the same month, Netshiunda said, KZN police were searching for an unknown number of suspects who robbed a cash-in-transit security guard of an undisclosed amount of money in Isipingo.

"A security guard had just collected money from a store on the Old Main Road in the Isipingo CBD and was walking towards the armoured vehicle when he was allegedly accosted by two suspects. "They overpowered him and robbed him of his service pistol and the money. The suspects reportedly fired shots as they fled but no one was reported injured during the robbery," Netshiunda said.