Ukhozi FM presenter complains about her reputation being ruined

Durban — Ukhozi FM presenter Zimiphi “Zimdollar” Biyela has raised concerns about those who want to ruin her reputation at the Eshowe Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday. It was expected that she would make her first appearance in court regarding a case of firearms, which included an AK47, and an engine found in her home by police in 2020.

When she was issued with a court summons, the police said she would be charged with being in possession of unlawful firearms, illegal possession of ammunition and being found with stolen property as it is alleged that two of the items were stolen at a house in Richmond. Her case was not on the list of cases that were going to be heard in court. A prosecutor, whose name was not disclosed, told the media that a decision was taken and the case would not be heard in court. Zimdollar’s lawyer Silungile Nama confirmed that the case was no longer going to continue.

“The State said there were hiccups and they decided that the case would not be heard today (Tuesday). “If they fix whatever hiccups they have, maybe they will summon us again. We don't know but we will wait and see,” she said. Speaking to the media outside the court, Zimdollar said all of this was painful and ruining her job. “Everyone knows that all this is not true but what can we say? We will wait and see if they would contact us again like they said. If they don’t it would mean I am free,” said Zimdollar.

She said that in a meeting her lawyers had held with the prosecutors and an investigating officer, they were told there wasn’t anything tangible to charge her. Zimdollar’s family was at court to support her, including her father, Zenzeleni Biyela, and her sister Lindi Mthembu. Chief Whip of the NFP in Zululand, Siphamandla Ntombela, was also at court. She arrived at court with her family, she was in a white BMW followed by a white GTi which had her bodyguards. She was dressed to kill, wearing a black dress and a white coat. She was wearing white high heels and black sunglasses.

The radio presenter and actress has been making headlines after she accused the police’s National Intervention Unit (NIU) of getting an order to shoot and kill businessman Nkululeko Mkhize, who was linked to the killing of five men in the parking lot of a shopping centre in Richards Bay. This didn’t sit well with Police Minister Bheki Cele who didn’t hold back at how displeased he was with Zimdollar at the funeral of an NIU member who was killed in a shootout with alleged criminals. WhatsApp your views on this story to 071 485 7995.