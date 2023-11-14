Ukhozi FM radio presenter’s family ‘living a nightmare’ following spate of attacks

Durban — The family of Ukhozi FM presenter “Zimdollar” Biyela, who have experienced a series of attacks recently, say that they are living a nightmare. According to Zimiphi “Zimdollar” Biyela’s sister, Lindi Biyela-Mthembu, their lives have been in danger since a feud ensued between the family and the police.

“We are fed up and failing to understand why we are being victimised by the police. This has gone too far and we are tired of living in fear. “We need to know what we have done to deserve such treatment. Not long ago, three taxis belonging to my brother were set alight. While we were still trying to make sense of that incident, a group of armed men barged into our home last week and terrorised our parents and children. “We are tired and can't take it any more! What is more painful is that these attackers are people who should be protecting us.

“We are unable to report these attacks to the police because we no longer trust anyone. I shared a video complaining about the officials because I wanted the world to know about our nightmare,” said Biyela-Mthembu. One of the recent incidents involves three taxis that were riddled with bullets and set alight by unknown suspects two weeks ago in Mandeni, Eshowe and Melmoth. Two of the vehicles attacked were burnt on the premises of the taxi drivers employed by the Biyela family.

The third taxi was burnt outside the workshop belonging to a car mechanic who was repairing it in Mandeni. “They are targeting my brother (Vika Biyela), but it seems like we all are targets. They have been trying for years to arrest him but are unable to gather the investigation. “We are not denying that some of these incidents involve taxi violence but we know that the police are pushing their agenda on the matter,” she added.

The series of incidents started in 2009 when members of the National Intervention Unit (NIU) were linked to the murder of Zimdollar’s brother, whose body was discovered in Melmoth. In 2020, guns were found concealed in the ceiling of the Biyela home after police received a tip-off. In September, the Ukhozi FM presenter found herself in hot water for comments she made on air about the SAPS.

The radio presenter and actress accused the police of getting an order to shoot and kill businessman Nkululeko Mkhize, who was linked to the killing of five men at the parking lot of a shopping centre in Richards Bay. Police Minister Bheki Cele accused Biyela of using the SABC public platform to instigate violence against the police through her comments. Speaking during the funeral of Warrant Officer Sthembiso Mazibuko, from the NIU, who was shot dead while tracing a wanted suspect, Cele said the presenter’s comments were uncalled for and claimed that they instigated violence against police members.

“There is a lady on radio, called Zimdollar, who went to a radio station and spoke ill of the police. She said whatever she wanted to say about the NIU. She went on a tirade against the police on two things: She gave us a speech about the death of her brothers, without explaining how she lost them at the hands of the NIU. She also said the NIU is feared and killed innocent people ... “This is the call of someone who used the resources of the SABC, a public broadcaster, to instigate violence against the police. Now, these are the results of her utterances. One of your own has been killed. When she said the NIU killed innocent people in their sleep, this was an order for the police to be killed,” Cele said during the NIU officer’s funeral. Zimdollar told the Daily News that they were worried about the attacks and hoped that justice would prevail.

KZN police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala said: "The police are investigating three cases of malicious damage to property opened in Mandeni, Eshowe and Melmoth SAPS." Cele's comments will be added once received.