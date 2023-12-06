Durban — The University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) scooped 12 awards at the annual Marketing, Advancement and Communication in Education (Mace) Excellence Awards which celebrate the excellence and achievements of specialists and practitioners in the higher education sector. UKZN scooped two gold, two silver and eight bronze awards at the annual Mace conference hosted by UWC in Cape Town recently.

Corporate relations executive director Normah Zondo congratulated the UKZN team on the remarkable achievement of bringing home 12 awards. She said: “It was heart-warming for the UKZN team to win so many awards at Mace in Cape Town. This shows UKZN is one of the best universities in the country. “We compete with and are ranked among the top league institutions. We learned and benchmarked to enhance our performance as there is always room for improvement.

“I’m incredibly proud and commend Team UKZN for their outstanding work in elevating the UKZN brand. “Well done and congratulations on your achievements. Your diligence and commitment have paid off. Keep up the good work.” The Mace conference is a gathering of marketing, media, advancement, public relations and recruitment practitioners in the higher education sector that offers development programmes to promote the latest trends and share best practices.

The Mace awards are divided into three divisions and 30 categories, with each category winner rated as gold, silver or bronze. UKZN received the following: • Gold award for the Get Ready for the CAES Graduation Celebration in the Videography: Skills category.

• Gold award for community and social responsibility campaigns, STEC@UKZN Outreach. • Silver award for the project, What Do Scientists Do? which was rated in the stakeholder engagement campaigns category. • Silver award for the: Women in Science High Tea entered under the Media: single and multi-day events category.

• Bronze award for the alumni publication UKZNTouch 2022 under the Printed external magazines and newsletters category. • Bronze award for a Photography: News category entry named Worth More than a 1 000 Words. • Bronze award for the 2021 UKZN Foundation Annual Report in the Printed and digital annual reports category.

• Bronze award in the category Media: single and multi-day events for UKZN Graduation: More than a Celebration! • Bronze award in the Printed and digital annual reports category for the 2022 UKZN Foundation Annual Report. • Bronze award for the UKZN Philanthropy digital magazine in the Digital: Internal magazines and newsletters category.

• Bronze award for the category, Skills – Writing for the Web for the project, UKZN Addresses Student Food Insecurity with a Sandwich Drive. • Bronze award for the Media: Social Media category for TikTok – It’s UKZN’s Time. WhatsApp your views on this story to 071 485 7995.