uMhlathuze Local Municipality charges coal trucks R30 per ton

Durban – uMhlathuze Local Municipality in Richards Bay on the north-east coast of KwaZulu-Natal is expected to generate R360 million a year from its coal trucks levy. The municipality has taken a decision to charge R30 per ton of coal that is being delivered by long-haul trucks to the port terminal for shipping. The country is exporting one million tons of coal a month via Richards Bay port.

This was announced by the IFP and DA in a joint statement on Friday. The parties are co-governing the municipality. Parties said the money will be used to fix the infrastructure damage caused by the heavy-duty trucks as well paying for overtime to the traffic officers who are manning the trucks on the N2 and on John Ross highway leading to the port. The municipality leadership has been complaining about the backlog at the port, which has caused delays in offloading coal. The delay has caused traffic congestion stretching kilometres on the N2 turn-off to John Ross Highway. Despite the levy, the municipality has also taken the government and Transnet to court over its failure to sort out the mess. The municipality said the backlog was not only a headache for its traffic officers, but also affecting motorists leaving or getting into town via the John Ross highway. Municipality spokesperson Bongani Gina said the municipality will issue a detailed statement on the matter soon.

"We are still consulting with all stakeholders including Transnet management and we will issue a statement on Monday or Tuesday," said Gina. The problems at Richards Bay and Durban ports prompted President Cyril Ramaphosa and Public Enterprise Minister Pravin Gordhan to visit a few weeks ago. Parliament's portfolio committee on public enterprise is expected to also visit the ports. The opposition parties have blamed the government and Transnet for failing to maintain infrastructure in the ports, but the Presidency said the matter was being dealt with by the national logistics crisis committee.