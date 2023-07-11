uMhlathuze Municipality names companies of KZN torched trucks

Durban — The trucks that were torched on the N2 freeway were set alight on Monday night and belonged to the Nida, Zingaro and EMCAF companies. According to the uMhlathuze Municipality, its emergency services responded to an incident involving three freight trucks that were ablaze on the N2 at Canefields, situated between eNseleni and eMpangeni.

Since Sunday, trucks have been torched on the country’s freeways. On Monday night, three more freight trucks were set alight in KwaZulu-Natal, bringing the total number of trucks reduced to ashes to bringing the total to 17 trucks burnt within three days in South Africa so far. “Fortunately, all drivers were able to escape unharmed. The South African Police Service (SAPS) is currently handling the situation. We kindly request all road users to exercise caution and drive safely, considering the unfavourable weather conditions,” said spokesperson Bongani Gina. He appealed to all relevant stakeholders, including Transnet and truck companies, to collaborate closely with law enforcement agencies in order to uncover and expose the underlying causes of such acts and incidents. “We firmly believe that if any party involved has grievances or concerns, it is crucial to engage in constructive dialogue and negotiations to prevent resorting to violence and the torching of trucks. Such destructive actions not only harm the infrastructure but also endanger the lives of the individuals involved.”

KwaZulu-Natal police are investigating a case of armed robbery, malicious damage to property, and attempted murder. SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said it was alleged that a group of armed men attacked the drivers of the two trucks and robbed them of their belongings.