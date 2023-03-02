uMlalazi Municipality recognises matric excellence

Durban — The matric top achievers of uMlalazi Local Municipality were awarded university study bursaries and laptops during the mayoral awards ceremony held to celebrate the sterling work achieved by the matric class of 2022 of the uMlalazi region. The awards were held as the mayor of uMlalazi Municipality, Theodorah Xulu’s response to the clarion call made by the government to make education fashionable and accessible to all sectors of society, and were held at Eshowe Town Hall, uMlalazi on Tuesday.

As a result, the municipality, through the office of the mayor, decided to host the mayoral awards in order to thank those pupils who performed exceptionally well in their examinations last year. Xulu said as a cornerstone of democracy, the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa makes provision for the promotion of access to education and social welfare as fundamental human rights. “Thus, as part of our strategic overarching objectives and commitments, the municipality is taking a leading role in promoting access and success to both basic education and higher education and training,” Xulu said.

The mayor awarded the pupils with the mayoral registration bursaries, and also those going back to school, especially those from indigent households, were awarded with full school uniforms and school stationery. The primary aim and focus of the programme was to improve access to, and success in education as one of the basic human rights enshrined in the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa. From the total of 70 bursaries, 60 registration bursaries were awarded to returning and prospective tertiary students, while 10 registration bursaries were given exclusively to the top 10 matric top-achievers.

As part of promoting academic excellence, top 10 matric achievers were recognised and awarded certificates and other accolades. Of these top 10 pupils, three from Ubambiswano, Gcwalulwazi, Mavumengwane, and two from Ntabantuzuma and Eshowe High, Ndluyesilo High, while the top 10 performing schools were awarded certificates as well. These schools include six that obtained 100% matric pass rate, and four that obtained above 98% to 99% matric pass rates.

The six schools were Gratton College, Gala High, Batshazwayo Secondary, Hhashi Secondary, Umphezeni Secondary and Emoyeni High – five of which are rural schools. Of these five rural schools, Batshazwayo Secondary and Hhashi Secondary, and Umphezeni Secondary achieved 100% for the first time. Other schools that achieved a 98%-99% matric pass rate were Eshowe High, Nokhalela High, Siphosethu High and Bagibile High.

Education chief specialist, Dr Lungile Magwaza thanked the municipality and the mayor for recognising the great work achieved by schools in the region, and motivating the pupils and teachers alike, to do more work. The municipality, therefore, recommended that for the academic year 2023, budgeting for this programme as an annual standing mayoral programme must be made; Expanding the scope of the programme to accommodate educators who obtained 100% pass rates in their in matric classes;

Increasing the top 10 pupils awardees to 20 pupils; Increasing the top 10 best performing schools to a total of 20 schools; Increasing the beneficiaries of the Back to School Programme from 280 to 500 pupils.