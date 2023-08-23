uMlazi mass murder suspect abandons bail application

Durban — The suspect in a mass shooting that left seven people dead in the uMlazi Q section, south of Durban, abandoned his bail application at the uMlazi Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday. The shooting happened two weeks ago.

Siphamandla Dlomo, 24, who was initially facing seven counts of murder, abandoned his bail application at the last minute, without citing the reason. The court heard that there had been an additional two counts of murder and another three counts of attempted murder that had been added to the suspect’s charge sheet. State prosecutor Khulekani Mzotho said the suspect was now facing 14 counts in total – nine counts of murder, five attempted murders and a malicious damage to property charge. Dlomo had appeared in court last Tuesday where the matter was adjourned for him to make a formal bail application on Tuesday.

Mzotho had also indicated then that he would oppose the bail application. Umlazi mass murder suspect Siphamandla Dlomo being escorted out of Umlazi Magistrate’s Court after his appearance. Picture: Tumi Pakkies/ African News Agency (ANA) Dlomo’s attorney, BM Ngcobo said they would be abandoning the bail application after he had a small session with the accused before the court proceedings. Dlomo handed himself over to police accompanied by his lawyer at the Cornubia Mall, after he learnt that the police were looking for him.

Magistrate Thulani Mbuyazi adjourned the matter to October 23 as the investigation was still under way. “I have been made aware that the investigation is ongoing and there are pending documents like the post-mortems of the deceased and also a few other statements that form part of the investigation,” he said. Meanwhile, the suspect accused of shooting dead seven people at the Glebelands Hostel on June 3 is expected to appear in the uMlazi Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.