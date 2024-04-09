uMlazi school bags jungle gym through recycling collection

Durban — Emthethweni Primary School in uMlazi unveiled their playground on Friday after the school won the Siyasizana Competition requiring pupils to collect Sasko bread plastic bags for recycling. Delighted school principal Sibusiso Makhoba said winning the competition was an amazing surprise for him because he saw in it the elevation of his school.

“I am sure that the learners are happy to play on the jungle gym. Most of them come from homes that have many social ills, and having a place to play will have a positive outcome for them. It will also open up their minds for learning and help them get social skills from interacting with others through playing,” Makhoba said. Emthethweni Primary School principal Sibusiso Makhoba was delighted that his school won the recycling Siyasizana Sasko Competition. | PHINDILE NQUMAKO He said he hopes other schools and teachers in the area learn from their experience and enter the competition in future because it will bring development to their schools. Makhoba said recycling would not end with the competition, and they would continue collecting plastic and recycling it as they already have a team of teachers who are happy to continue the initiative with the pupils.

Sibongile Msomi, who is a teacher at the school and a recycling co-ordinator, said that the pupils were motivated to recycle plastic bags and they achieved this with the support of their parents. “When the learners heard that they had won the jungle gym they were elated. It will be used by the Grade R and RR learners.” Emthethweni Primary School in uMlazi unveiled their playground on Friday after the school won the Siyasizana Competition requiring pupils to collect Sasko bread plastic bags for recycling. | PHINDILE NQUMAKO Organiser Mthokozisi Dlamini said this campaign would run throughout the year to encourage pupils to play better and also combat bullying.

“We decided to engage learners in this campaign … we wanted them to know about recycling,” he said. Grade 6 pupil Mpiloenhle Shinga, who collected 99 plastic bags for recycling, said he did well because of his mother’s assistance. “I am happy to have collected the plastic bags and happy that my mother helped me. When I grow up, I want to be a doctor,” he said.