uMlazi train station’s major refurbishment is complete

Durban — The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) in KwaZulu-Natal has completed a major refurbishment of uMlazi railway station. Prasa KZN spokesperson Zama Nomnganga said that uMlazi Station in the south of Durban was one of many railway stations that were affected by looting and vandalism during Covid-19 lock downs.

He said the project to refurbish the station started on March 20, 2023, and was completed on September 22, 2023. Nomnganga said work at the station included: Upgrading of all platforms - station concourse and approaches.

Replacing lighting with more advanced lights and damaged signage and repainting of faded surface marking.

Fitted seats for commuters on waiting platforms.

Upgrading ticket sales offices, staff offices, change rooms, mess rooms and all ablutions.

Re-fencing of the station. The project to refurbish the uMlazi Station started on March 20, 2023, and was completed on September 22, 2023. Picture: Supplied “Among the many improvements made during the refurbishment, the standby generator for emergencies was also reinstalled,” Nomnganga said.

“This is part of the ongoing infrastructure rehabilitation and station rebuilding program across the regions.” Meanwhile, Prasa KZN extended the commercial service of the new Electric Multiple Unit (EMU) train sets on the South Coast corridor. Prasa KZN said it is pleased to announce to commuters, the public and all stakeholders that the South Coast corridor is now entirely operating with new EMU train sets effective on Monday, October 30.

The entity said the new EMU train sets used to run between Durban and Umbogintwini which now have been extended further to Winklespruit. The project to refurbish the uMlazi Station started on March 20, 2023, and was completed on September 22, 2023. Picture: Supplied Last month, Prasa KZN announced the full commercial service of the new Blue Trains between Durban and Umbogintwini effective from Monday, September 11, 2023. However, the yellow trains remain operational. The entity said preparations are ongoing to run the new trains further to Winklespruit.