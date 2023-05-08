uMngeni Municipality commits to cultural preservation with donation for maidens’ event

Durban — The mayor of uMngeni Municipality, Chris Pappas, attended a maidens’ event at Elijah Zuma Hall in the Mpophomeni area on Saturday. Thousands of maidens converged on the uMngeni hall from surrounding districts to celebrate the cultural initiative and conduct virginity testing.

The municipality supported the programme with groceries worth R20 000 to make sure it was a success. According to Pappas, the reason why the municipality supports these events is to encourage cultural and social cohesion, as well as cultural preservation. He said these events also promoted good hygiene, especially among women. “The uMngeni Municipality will strive to support as many as we can within the available resources. The new administration that took office in 2021 has started to revive support for cultural programmes such as those associated with the maidens. We made significant contributions to the Umkhosi Womhlanga event, and did so again with this event,” he said.

Pappas said the leadership of uMngeni recognised the need for cultural preservation, education and community-building. Supporting the maidens’ event was part of that mission. Local resident Nomonde Zondi, who has been doing virginity testing for 28 years, claimed this was one of the biggest programmes they had ever had. Zondi said the programme began on Friday, when they had a workshop. Some of the topics included women’s grooming, how to behave, abstaining from sex, sexually transmitted infections, and self-respect. Inkosi Nxamalala and Induna Zwelithini Buthelezi of the Mpophomeni area also took part in the event. They each donated a cow.

“The mayor of uMngeni really supported us. He provided us with food, and he also came to show his support. I am very happy and thankful to the mayor. “This was one of the biggest events we have ever hosted. It was very successful, and we really appreciated everyone who came to our programme. “The mayor also promised us that going forward they would assist us with whatever we needed,” she said.