Under The Storytelling Tree with Dr Gcina Mhlophe returns to the Bluff

Durban — The Bluff Showgrounds will host another session of Under The Storytelling Tree on August 19. Dr Gcina Mhlophe will entertain the audience with her iconic voice and storytelling skills. Mhlophe is a world-renowned actress, playwright and author.

Presented by Gcinamasiko Arts and Heritage, this will be a special day to celebrate heritage through intergenerational connections. Mhlophe said they would be playing indigenous games, telling stories, reading books, and sharing ancient wisdom through African proverbs. “Together we will honour great leaders in our rich history and celebrate the precious gift of life. The Bluff has a very rich history and I know that it will come to the fore as more older people who have lived here for a long time share their knowledge with our audiences,” said Mhlophe.

She added that the idea of a storytelling tree had been alive for a long time and the event’s success lay in the multidisciplinary collaboration that was a key component. The collaborative work is between the Gcinamasiko Arts and Heritage Trust (GAHT), eThekwini Parks and Recreation, Area Based Management and ward 66 councillor Zoe Solomon. Mhlophe said there was a need for family cultural entertainment in the south Durban area.

Mhlophe is an activist, an executive director of GAHT and author whose books have been published in several languages including Italian, German, French, Portuguese, Swahili and Japanese. As an international cultural ambassador, she has represented South Africa in many parts of the world in the past three decades. GAHT is committed to enhancing the culture of reading, providing writing and story creation opportunities and promoting African writers and the heritage of storytelling in educational institutions and in the public arena. For those who are unable to attend in person, the event will be live-streamed on Gcinamasiko’s Facebook page and Youtube channel. For more information, visit the Gcinamasiko Arts & Heritage Trust social media pages.