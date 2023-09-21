‘Unending killings of councillors endemic in KwaZulu-Natal’

Durban — The parliamentary portfolio committee on Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) has condemned the persistent killing of councillors in KwaZulu-Natal and demanded decisive action to end it. This comes after Mkhambathini Local Municipality ward councillor Mzwandile Shandu was gunned down in uMlazi, Durban South, on Wednesday.

He was declared dead at the scene, while councillor Menzi Mkhize, who was with him, was injured. National police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said: “KZN police have launched a manhunt for suspects who shot and killed a 40-year-old ANC councillor on Wednesday at 2pm. “Mzwandile Shandu was driving in uMlazi with two other occupants in the vehicle when he was accosted and shot multiple times.”

Mathe said that police have mobilised resources and are following all leads. Police are investigating a case of murder and attempted murder. Shandu’s murder comes two weeks after Police Minister Bheki Cele was in Durban to provide an update on the work done by the political killings task team in the province. The portfolio committee said it was saddened by Shandu’s death, who “is the latest victim in the spate of unending killings of councillors that is becoming endemic in the province.”

Committee chairperson, Fikile Xasa, said: “The killing of councillors is becoming rife and is likely to define the kind of society we are living in.” He said according to statistics from the SA Local Government Association (Salga), 39 councillors had died in KZN since September last year – 19 of them assassinated. The latest incident comes six years after the Moerane Commission probed the killing of councillors in the province and submitted its recommendations to the provincial government.

Xasa said the committee had discussed the matter of the killing of councillors in KZN on several occasions and it was calling on all the responsible authorities, including the KZN provincial government, Cogta, Salga and the provincial SAPS team tasked with addressing this matter, to take decisive action to ensure that the murder of councillors does not become a defining feature of local politics. He conveyed the committee’s heartfelt condolences to the councillor’s bereaved family and friends. “We are with you during this very difficult time. You are in our thoughts and prayers as you mourn the death of your relative. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” Xasa said.

Meanwhile, KZN Cogta MEC Bongi Sithole-Moloi said KZN had again plunged into sorrow and deep concern following Shandu’s murder. “Despite our relentless appeals to cease these heinous acts, we are distressed to witness the recurrence of the killing of councillors,” Sithole-Moloi said. She extended her department’s heartfelt condolences to the Shandu family, friends and the entire Mkhambathini Municipality, who have lost a leader.

She also wished Mkhize a quick recovery. “As a department, we are deeply saddened and troubled by these cruel killings, which undermine our democracy and the will of the people who elected their leaders. We urge anyone who may have information that could aid in the apprehension of the perpetrators to co-operate with law-enforcement agencies to bring these criminals to justice,” Sithole-Moloi said. “While we strive for stability within our council, it is disconcerting that our province is once again confronted with these sporadic acts of violence, a chapter we had hoped was behind us. Our democracy has matured significantly, and we must remember that, in times of disagreement, there are always peaceful channels to address issues. Violence will never be a solution to our problems; instead, it only fosters fear and instability within our council.”

Two weeks ago, Cele said that investigations of the political killings by the task team have revealed that the most affected political parties are the ANC, IFP and NFP. He also said that since July 4, 2018, the task team had investigated 321 dockets, which was 63 more compared with the last update provided in February last year. He said the figure included 134 cases reported from 2011 to June 2018, before the commencement of the work of the task team.

The cases under scrutiny by the team include 155 cases of murder, 51 of attempted murder, 77 of intimidation, 12 cases of conspiracy to commit murder with 26 other ad hoc cases, Cele said. He added that the task team had arrested 348 suspects who had already been charged in 233 cases; 62 suspects had been convicted while 155 were going through the court processes and 17 suspects had since died during the court processes.