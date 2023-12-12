Union concerned about safety in KZN schools

Durban — The Public Servants Association of South Africa has raised concerns about the safety of teachers, support staff, and pupils. This comes after an incident at Mawelewele Primary School in Klaarwater, Durban, where suspects came in dressed as pupils robbed teachers of their cellphones and laptops.

The union said a teacher and a suspect were injured in a shoot-out. “According to reports, armed men entered the school premises and robbed employees of their cellphones and laptops. As the perpetrators attempted to flee, an exchange of gunfire ensued between educators, security personnel, and the suspects,” the PSA said in a statement. The union called on communities to participate in community police forums and collaborate with the South African Police Service (SAPS) to ensure the protection of schools and health facilities targeted by criminals.

“The PSA further urges the KwaZulu-Natal MEC of Basic Education to conduct thorough risk assessments in all schools. It is of utmost importance to equip security guards with the necessary resources and training to effectively respond to criminal incidents.” The union also called on the SAPS commissioner and the MEC of community safety to coordinate efforts to combat organised crime and safeguard workers and communities. The PSA said the safety and security of communities should be prioritised by implementing effective strategies to decrease crime. Recently a district inspector was attacked in a school at uMlazi and a school principal was shot at a Mariannhill primary school and later died in a hospital.

The provincial spokesperson for the Department of Education, Muzi Mahlambi told the Daily News’ sister publication, Sunday Tribune that the issue of security at schools was highly compromised by crime. “You will find that what is happening in schools reflects the communities; this crime is also experienced in the communities. If you go to other communities where there is no crime, there’s no crime in the school. Unfortunately, we don’t have enough money to have security guards at all our schools. The rampant crime in society doesn’t end in schools,” he said. WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995.