University of Johannesburg introduces facial recognition technology into its registration system

Durban — The University of Johannesburg (UJ) has introduced facial recognition technology into its registration system for secure registration, a first for South Africa’s higher education. In a statement issued by UJ on Wednesday morning, the university said that in a significant move towards bolstering secure and fraud-resistant registration processes, it has introduced facial recognition technology into its registration system. The initiative establishes UJ as the first South African university to utilise facial recognition for identity verification during registration.

The university said that traditional methods of identity verification, such as submitting ID copies for manual checks, are not foolproof and can be vulnerable to fraudulent activities. Therefore, UJ’s adoption of facial recognition technology underscores its commitment to embracing cutting-edge solutions for a safer, more efficient, and technologically advanced registration process. The university explained that facial recognition’s key advantage lies in its ability to accurately verify individuals’ identities by analysing unique facial features, significantly reducing the risk of identity fraud. This not only enhances the security of the registration process but also contributes to the overall safety of the university community.

Senior Director of Central Academic Administration Dr Tinus van Zyl said that new students registering this year will receive an SMS with instructions to confirm their identity through a quick and non-intrusive facial scan. This advanced level of authentication ensures that the registering individual is indeed who they claim to be, providing a robust defence against identity-related fraud. As other universities in the region seek to enhance their security measures, UJ is a beacon of innovation, showcasing how cutting-edge technology can be harnessed to uphold the integrity of the registration process.