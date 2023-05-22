University of Zululand launches SAC-IAWJ student chapter to embrace South African women judges

Durban — The University of Zululand recently launched the South African chapter of the International Association of Women Judges (SAC-IAWJ), UniZulu Student Chapter, during the first SAC-IAWJ mentorship programme graduation ceremony at King Bhekuzulu Hall. The launch was aimed at embracing South African women judges, to bring together women and men judicial officers in South Africa who embrace the objective of the International Association of Women Judges.

It is also committed to the protection and promotion of fundamental human rights and equality before the law as enunciated in the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa Act 108 of 1996. This year SAC-IAWJ celebrated its 100th anniversary of the Women legal Practitioners Act, which allows women to be legal practitioners, to be admitted as attorneys and advocates, as they reflect on the remarkable progress that the legal profession has made and acknowledges the vital role that women have played in this journey. Cebolenkosi Tshingila, UniZulu chairperson and deputy chairperson of the South African Chapter of the International Association of Women Judges student chapter UKZN branch, congratulated the first group of this mentorship programme.

“This is the day of celebration and to honour the hard work and dedication of those who committed themselves to our mentorship programme. Congratulations to the graduates. Your accomplishment is a testimony that with hard work and dedication, anything is possible. You have set an example for those who will come after you,” said Tshingila. University of Zululand’s Law Department Professor Desan Lyer said this initiative brings hope in the legal profession. “I would like to congratulate all of you that are graduating. I would like to salute the South African Chapter of International Association of Women Judges. You are a beacon of hope for the students and the legal profession. You have the support of UniZulu in assisting you in any way we can to upskill and uplift our students,” said Lyer.