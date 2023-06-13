UniZulu student stabbed to death on varsity’s premises

Durban — The University of Zululand’s SRC media and liaison officer Lefa Mkhonto has expressed shock over the death of a student who was allegedly stabbed to death by another student on the university premises on Saturday. It is alleged that Thulebuka Maphumulo had an argument with the other student in one of the university residences.

Mkhonto said: “This is very shocking and we don’t normally have such incidents. According to what we heard, there was an argument between the deceased and the other students over a small amount of debt owed by the deceased. “When the deceased said he had no money, the perpetrator stabbed him with a knife. The deceased tried to run away looking for help, but the perpetrator followed him and continued stabbing him multiple times, and he fell down.” He added that they were still engaging with the family in terms of assisting them with the funeral expenses since they had the university’s insurance set aside for such matters. They will also provide transport to attend the funeral and also hold memorial services for those who would not be able to attend the funeral.

Mkhonto said neither the security nor the university could be blamed because both students were UniZulu registered students and it happened inside the residence. When the parents of the students were contacted, they asked to be contacted later once they got home as they were still at the university to find out what had happened. The university was contacted but it had not responded by the time of publication.

The KZN SAPS spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda, said the Mtunzini police were investigating a case of murder following an incident where a 22-year-old man was fatally stabbed by a suspect known to be deceased at UniZulu’s West Residence. “It is alleged that the deceased and the suspect were involved in a fight which allegedly resulted in the stabbing. Reports indicate that the deceased sustained multiple injuries,” said Netshiunda. WhatsApp your views on this story to 071 485 7995.