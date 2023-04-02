uShaka Sea World’s brindle bass, Deon, dies after 18 years at the aquarium

Durban — UShaka Sea World’s brindle bass, Deon, died recently after a week of care in the South African Association for Marine Biological Research (Saambr) hospital facility. On Friday morning, Saambr announced that Deon had died.

“Our curatorial and animal health teams attempted all possible treatment options to try and pull Deon through, but his advanced age and underlying age-related conditions just did not work in his favour,” Saambr’s Ann Kunz said. “This last week delivered some highs and hopes, but also devastating lows, especially when Deon’s condition deteriorated on Thursday and stopped responding to any form of treatment. Keeping him comfortable was a top priority throughout, and he died while being managed with great respect and care.” Kunz said that Deon was part of the aquarium family for 18 years.

She said Deon and Stanley, another brindle bass, were rescued from a shallow, drying-out pond during the St Lucia estuary drought in 2005. They were both transported to the aquarium and have impressed visitors ever since. “Deon’s favourite food was yellowtail kingfish and red mullet, but over the last few weeks, he did not want to eat, which is never a good sign,” Kunz said. She said these fish are also known as giant groupers, and weighing in at approximately 200kg each, the word “giant” is very fitting.

“The animal health and husbandry teams will now proceed with a full post-mortem to learn as much as possible about Deon’s internal anatomy and physiology, and to try to identify what caused his deterioration and death,” Kunz said. She said that surprisingly little information is available on the general husbandry, health challenges and even the lifespan of brindle bass. “We intend to analyse the seasonal rings (similar to tree growth rings) found in his otoliths (ear bones), which should indicate his actual age,” Kunz added.

uShaka Sea World executive manager Maryke Musson said: “Deon was an aquarium icon, and his absence will leave an obvious ‘hole’ in our shark exhibit. We are sure his friend and companion Stanley will miss him, too. Deon ‘WOWed’ millions of visitors over the years… an uShaka Sea World legend whose life we will continue to celebrate.” Here is how people reacted to Deon’s death: Livvy Simpson said Saambr has done its utmost best to care for its rescued creatures. It was his time to swim off to their rainbow river!!

Michael Botha said: “How sad, yet understanding with age. Please let us know what they identify as the actual age. Thank you.” Hayden Dunstan said: “Sorry to hear that. Dived with him many times. Legend.” Sindisiwe Thusini Tshwafo said she was glad her kids met Deon in December.

“I knew exactly which window he would be at.. didn't know his name.” Eltina Stenhouse said: “Sadly Deon's time had come. He will be so missed by guests but especially the staff who treat all the animals with the utmost love and care. Deon's life ended surrounded by the best animal health and husbandry team. He was a legend and a wonderful ambassador for his species.” WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995.