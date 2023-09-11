Durban — uShaka Sea World recently admitted the largest green turtle they have ever taken care of and the oldest turtle they have treated. This was according to the South African Association for Marine Biological Research (Saambr).

On Friday, Saambr’s Ann Kunz said: “Last weekend, the uShaka Sea World turtle rehabilitation team admitted the largest green turtle we have ever taken care of.” “Weighing a massive 163kg, and measuring 111cm in length, this grand lady, who we have named Storm, is undoubtedly the oldest turtle we have treated.” Kunz said that with the support of the KZN Stranding Network members, Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife staff transported Storm from the beach at Mtunzini where she had stranded, to the Sea Turtle Hospital at uShaka Sea World.

She said that on admission, Storm was found to be positively buoyant, noticeably bloated and carrying a high load of external parasites. Fluids were administered to assist her with rehydration, and she was placed in an observation pool and left to rest overnight. Although her activity levels have increased slightly in the past two days, she tires easily and is currently being treated as an ICU patient. Saambr lead aquarist Malini Pather said: “Caring for such a large animal presents various challenges and our veterinary and rehab team have done exceptionally well to get Storm through the last few days. Prognosis is guarded but we are doing everything we can to help her.”

Kunz added that they will continue to do their best to care for this grand lady, who would have been navigating the oceans for decades in the hope that Storm will fully recover and enjoy many more ocean adventures. Blueice Property. Superior Residential Letting and Sales said: "I live in Mtunzini...this girl was a highlight last weekend. So glad she's getting the best care in her old age. Thank you team."