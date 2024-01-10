‘Uzalo’ actor nominated for philanthropy work

Durban — Sabc’s Uzalo actor and founder of NPO Nokusa Support for Disabled People from KwaDukuza was recently nominated by Foya Awards for his NPO work concerning the upliftment of the disabled. Actor Menzi Nxumalo has helped hundreds of people living with disabilities, including wheelchair donation programmes.

Recently, the actor led a march to raise awareness about the needs of people with physical disabilities. During the march, people living with disabilities in eThekwini marched to the City Hall to demand equal job opportunities and the implementation of programmes to end gender-based violence (GBV). Foya Awards is an annual awards ceremony launched in November 2016. It was conceived to serve the strategic objective of retaining, rewarding and recognising high-quality SMEs.

According to Foya, the certificate symbolises Nxumalo’s remarkable entrepreneurial journey and the positive impact he has made on communities through innovation, services, products and solutions. People living with disabilities in eThekwini marched to the City Hall demanding equal job opportunities and an end to gender-based violence. Picture: Tumi Pakkies Speaking to Daily News, the actor said he hopes that this nomination becomes an inspiration for the youth living in poverty. “For me, as a man from KwaDukuza whose life changed drastically in a short space of time, I found myself on TV, and now being recognised among those who are doing good is evidence that God listens to our prayers.

“I hope young people from rural areas can realise that if uZwide can make it here then you can too,” he said. Nxumalo was presented with an official Foya Southern Africa Nomination Certificate last week, recognising him as a nominee for this edition of Foya Southern Africa and he said that he was “over the moon” as this was a fantastic way for him to start the year. He hopes that more doors could open for others in the entertainment industry as it did for him.

He urged people to stop closing doors for each other as a people or in the entertainment industry. “I’ll only rest when all the doors have been opened for talented kids from KwaZulu-Natal to make their mark,” said Nxumalo. The awards will be held at The Venue, Melrose Arch in Johannesburg on February 10 from 6pm.