‘Valley of a Thousand Hills’ wins 8 Simon ‘Mabhunu’ Sabela KZN Film and Television Awards

Durban — The Valley of a Thousand Hills film headlined the Simon Mabhunu Sabela KZN Film and Television Awards at the International Convention Centre (ICC) in Durban on Saturday. It walked away with eight awards, including Best African Film and Best Director.

The Simon Mabhunu Sabela Awards was celebrating its 10-year anniversary, with this year’s edition hosted by South African TV host and actress Minnie Dlamini and actor Siphesihle Vazi. Philani Sithebe, writer and producer of the Valley of a Thousand Hills, said the secret to their remarkable achievement was faith and hard work. “We are over the moon. This is way beyond our imagination. Our secret to this success is to have faith, always believe in God and pray all the time. Keep on pushing and work very hard. Putting ego aside and listening to other people’s views,” said Philani Sithebe.

Speaking of one of their favourite awards of the night, Bonnie Sithebe, Valley of a Thousand Hills writer and director, who won Best Director Award, said: “Well, all of them are so special to us, but if I were to choose I would go for Best Location Award. “I was going to be very disappointed if we hadn’t won this award because we chose the location of the film to showcase the beauty of KZN. We intended to win this award from the word go, so it is amazing to be recognised for something you have been working so hard on.” Other awards won by the Valley of a Thousand Hills were Best Feature Film, Best African Film, Best Screenplay – Feature, Best use of KZN as a Film location, Best isiZulu Film, Best Director, Best Film Actress, Sibongokuhle Nkosi as Thenjiwe, and Best Newcomer Actress – Film, Mandisa Vilakazi.

KwaZulu-Natal Film Commission acting CEO Victor Senna acknowledged the presence of the television and film industry veterans, including Mbongeni Ngema: "It is an exciting time for the film industry as we celebrate talent and creativity. We are incredibly honoured to have Dr Mbongeni Ngema, Dr Gcina Mhlophe and Duma Ka Ndlovu grace us with their presence and wisdom. Their contributions to the film industry have been instrumental in shaping and inspiring generations of filmmakers," said Senna. Among the winners on the night were two veterans in acting – Thembi Nyandeni, who won Best Supporting Actress – TV as Njinji on Uzalo, and Baby Cele, who won Best Supporting Actress-Film on Khumbuzile.