Vehicle stolen and recovered following Durban North house break-in

Durban — A Volkswagen vehicle stolen during a house break-in in Durban North was later recovered in the Durban CBD. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said police in Greenwood Park are investigating a case of housebreaking and theft on Kenneth Kaunda Road in Durban North.

“Reports indicate that unknown suspects forced entry into a private dwelling and ransacked the house before stealing a VW Tiguan. The stolen vehicle was later found abandoned on Berea Road,” Netshiunda said. Marshall Security managing director Tyron Powell said that at midday on Thursday, the Marshall Security Emergency Dispatch Centre received a report of a housebreaking that occurred overnight at a non-client’s residence on Kenneth Kaunda Road in the Durban North area. The homeowners were not at home during the housebreaking, however, upon arriving home on Thursday morning they discovered their home had been burgled.

“Initial reports from the scene revealed that an unknown number of suspects had derailed the gate to the property and forced open a window to gain access to the house,” Powell said. “During the housebreaking multiple TVs, alcohol, an undisclosed amount of jewellery and the homeowner’s VW Touareg were stolen. “Working on information received, members of our Special Operations Team and the Greenwood Park SAPS Trio Crimes Unit managed to recover the stolen vehicle in the Durban area,” Powell continued.

“Regrettably, the other stolen items were not located.” Powell said the recovered vehicle was transported to Greenwood Park SAPS for further investigation and processing. Greenwood Park police are investigating a case of housebreaking and theft after an unknown number of suspects broke into a Durban North house and stole items, including a vehicle, while the homeowners were away. Picture: Marshall Security Meanwhile, Fidelity Services Group CEO Wahl Bartmann said vehicle hijackings are largely a business driven by demand and supply.

"As a result, hijackers target specific vehicles for a specific purpose and market. The demand for Toyotas, VWs, Fords and Nissans remains high on the black market," Bartmann said. Based on the Fidelity SecureDrive base for 2023 and into the new year, the most high-risk models are a Toyota Fortuner (GD6 and D4D), Hilux (GD6 and D4D), Corolla Cross, RAV 4, VW Polo (especially hatchbacks), Nissan NP 200, and Ford Ranger (both double and single cabs).