Vehicle stolen from Pietermaritzburg among two recovered in Durban

Durban — Two vehicles that were stolen from Pietermaritzburg and the Bluff, respectively, were transported to KwaMashu police station after they were recovered. Marshall Security managing director Tyron Powell said that at approximately 1.40pm on Wednesday, their Special Ops Team was mobilised to help Cartrack locate a Toyota Fortuner, which had been reported stolen from the Pietermaritzburg area.

“After a lengthy tracking effort, members of our Special Ops Team, Cartrack ground team and the KwaMashu SAPS Trio Crimes Unit resulted in the successful recovery of the stolen vehicle. It was located abandoned in a garage within the KwaMashu area,” Powell said. A blue VW Polo was crashed by suspects on Undlondlo Road in the KwaMashu area. Picture: Marshall Security. He said that in the early hours of Wednesday morning, at around 2.40am, while members of their Special Operations team were conducting a routine patrol in the Riverhorse Valley area, they noticed a blue VW Polo driving recklessly on Queen Nandi Road. “The reckless behaviour of the vehicle drew immediate attention, and upon spotting our Special Ops Team following them, the suspects accelerated in their escape attempt with total disregard for other road users,” Powell said.

“A high-speed pursuit ensued, culminating in the suspects crashing the blue VW Polo on Undlondlo Road in the KwaMashu area. Regrettably, two suspects managed to evade arrest by fleeing into nearby properties.” Powell said that investigations revealed that the vehicle was reported stolen from the Bluff area earlier in the morning. He said that both vehicles were transported to the KwaMashu police station for further investigation and processing.