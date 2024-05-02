Vehicle stolen in Gauteng in 2018 recovered in Durban during search for another vehicle

Durban — A vehicle stolen in Gauteng in 2018 was recovered in Durban during the search and recovery of another stolen vehicle. Marshall Security managing director Tyron Powell said that last Thursday at approximately 3.30am, the Marshall Security Emergency Dispatch Centre was alerted to a theft of a motor vehicle on Jain Road in the Effingham Heights area.

It is alleged that an unknown number of suspects had forcibly opened a homeowner’s gate and stole a silver Toyota RunX. Powell said efforts were made to make contact with the homeowner, however, efforts were unsuccessful. Initial attempts to contact the homeowner were unsuccessful, however, by 7.30am, communication was established. It was later confirmed the stolen vehicle was equipped with a Tracker SA tracking device. “Promptly co-ordinating with Tracker SA, our Special Operations Team immediately responded and after a lengthy track, the vehicle was located in the Matabetule area near the Inanda Dam,” Powell said.

A red Toyota Etios stolen from the Midrand area in Gauteng in October 2018 was recovered during the search of a silver Toyota RunX stolen in the Effingham Heights area last week. | Marshall Security He said that during the recovery operation, a suspect was seen fleeing from the vehicle but was swiftly apprehended after a short foot chase. This was due to the combined efforts of Tracker SA’s ground team and Greenwood Park SAPS Trio Crimes Unit. “Further investigations led to the discovery of a red Toyota Etios parked near the recovered Toyota RunX. A check of the vehicle’s VIN revealed it had been stolen from the Midrand area in Gauteng in October 2018,” Powell said. He added that the stolen vehicles and the apprehended suspect were taken to Greenwood Park SAPS for further investigations and processing.

“This incident underscores the effectiveness of collaboration between security teams and tracking technology in combating vehicle theft,” Powell said. “At Marshall Security, we pride ourselves on going above and beyond for the entire community, swiftly responding and assisting where we can.” WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995.