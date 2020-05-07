Verulam mob beats suspected housebreaking suspects to death

Durban - Police are investigating two cases of murder after two bodies were found lying at the side of a road in Mhlasini, near Verulam north of Durban, this week. It is alleged that the men, both in their 30s are linked to a spate of crimes including house robberies and theft, in the area. According to Reaction Unit SA spokesperson, Prem Balram, the bodies were found on Wednesday night. He alleged that residents in the area had assaulted the two men. “It has been established that the deceased were part of a four man gang that were involved in a number of robberies and house break-ins in the area,” Balram said.

According to interviews with residents at the scene, a mob gathered and began assaulting the men.

"It was established that the deceased were part of a four-man gang who were involved in a spate of robberies and house break-ins in the area. The community mobilised and apprehended members of the gang. The mob began assaulting the two while leading them to other houses in the area in search of their accomplices and goods that they had stolen. It is alleged that a fridge that was stolen by the gang was recovered however this is yet to be confirmed," Balram said.

He said the two other men were not found.

Balram said the group then led both men back to Hazelmere Road where they continued beating them.

"A resident contacted the Verulam SAPS and reported the assault. By the time police arrived, the mob had dispersed and the two were left for dead at the side of the road," Balram said.

The Mercury