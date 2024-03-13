Vivian Reddy, Oceans Umhlanga emerge victorious in Press Council ruling against Daily Maverick

Durban — The Press Council has ruled in favour of prominent businessman Vivian Reddy, his associate Rob Alexander, and the Oceans Umhlanga following a series of false and misleading reports by the “Daily Maverick”. The latest ruling pertains to an article published on October 1, 2023, titled "Oceans Umhlanga complex makes waves - with space for supercars but not taxis," which followed protests by taxi operators in Umhlanga Rocks over the alleged lack of public transport facilities at the mall.

The Press Council's ruling marks the fourth time the “Daily Maverick” has been compelled to retract its statements and apologise to Reddy and his associates for their unethical and biased reporting. The statement released by Reddy states that journalist Greg Arde "appears to have a personal vendetta against him with a history of fake malicious reporting on matters pertaining to Reddy” In May last year, the “Daily Maverick” published an article falsely claiming that Reddy's son, Saihil Reddy, had a relationship with a US-based company called Symbion and that they were sued in a US court. The report was later proven to be entirely false, forcing the “Daily Maverick” to retract the story and apologise to Reddy. Similarly, the publication disseminated a story alleging that Mr Reddy was a member of a consortium that lost a case against Eskom, which also necessitated an apology. The “Daily Maverick” also had to apologise to Reddy’s wife Sorisha Naidoo for defamatory comments.

The Press Council's latest ruling exposes the Daily Maverick's consistent disregard for responsible journalism. Reddy's statement highlighted that the article in question was not just a collection of "propaganda, lies, and sensationalised embellishments" but a deliberate attempt to tarnish the reputations of Reddy, Alexander, and the Oceans brand, causing significant harm to their public image and business operations. Reddy also emphasised the Oceans Umhlanga commitment to its stakeholders, stating, "Our priority and focus remain clear: to create a world-class facility and provide job opportunities. Currently, over 2 500 individuals benefit from the employment offered by the Oceans. The Oceans Mall and Radisson Blu hotel have become star performers within the Umhlanga precinct, not only transforming the skyline but also positively contributing to the lives of our employees and providing an exceptional shopping experience to the people of Umhlanga and eThekwini." The Press Council's ruling requires the “Daily Maverick” to correct the false and misleading information in their article, publish an apology, and grant Reddy and the Oceans Umhlanga their full right of reply to address the issues identified in the publication.