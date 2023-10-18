Vote for your favourite taxi drivers

Durban — The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco)-KwaZulu Natal’s Best Driver Campaign, supported by Clarendon Transport Underwriting voting process, is under way. The process started on October 1, and will end in January next year.

The last time the Best Driver Campaign took place was in 2020, after which it was forced to close due to Covid-19. In this competition, the passengers will vote for their favourite taxi drivers by sending an SMS. Drivers are allowed to vote for themselves. Santaco spokesperson Sifiso Shangase said this campaign aimed to encourage taxi drivers to obey road regulations and to always take good care of their passengers.

‘’We want to honour drivers who are doing well,, and encourage them to continue to do so. But, most important, we want to encourage them to always obey the road regulations, and respect the passengers,’’ he said. Shangase said those selected through votes would again be selected to the top 10. Those who made it to the top 10 would go to the next and final stage of the competition which would be hosted in Pietermaritzburg. “We will work together with the Road Traffic Inspectorate. The finalist will be checked in for drugs, eye tests, and crime cases, including a driving inspection. We really believe that this initiative will play a huge role in reducing accidents,’’ he said.

Shangase said the prizes, the nominees and dates of the competition would be revealed once everything was finalised. He urged passengers to take part in this initiative. “Throughout the province, we plead with communities, and passengers to take part in this initiative and vote for those drivers who respect and treat them well,” he said. WhatsApp your views on this story to 071 485 7995.