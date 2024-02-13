Want to study nursing? Netcare Education KwaZulu-Natal campus attains full accreditation

Durban — Private health-care company Netcare Education KwaZulu-Natal campus has achieved accreditation. This was good news to nursing hopefuls who want to study towards a career in nursing at KZN.

This week, Netcare Education’s Faculty of Nursing and Ancillary Healthcare (FNAH) manager Toy Vermaak shared that the KZN campus has been granted full accreditation from the South African Nursing Council (SANC) to start offering the much sought-after new one-year Higher Certificate in Nursing (R169) leading to registration as an auxiliary nurse and the three-year Diploma in Nursing (R171) leading to registration as a general nurse. “Once again, we are in a position to continue to teach, develop, and grow a new generation of nursing professionals to deliver high-quality patient care, in line with what we have been doing since 1989,” Vermaak said. According to the Nursing Act 2005, only institutions and programmes accredited by the SANC can provide education or training for nurses in South Africa.

Vermaak said that Netcare Education is dedicated to developing the clinical knowledge and skills of nursing, combining theory with work-integrated learning in clinical settings in hospitals and clinics, to provide the best learning opportunities for developing knowledge, skills, attitudes and values required for nursing. “In line with regulating body specifications, spaces are limited and only 40 Higher Certificate in Nursing and 20 Diploma in Nursing students can be accommodated at the Netcare Education KwaZulu-Natal Campus at present,” Vermaak said. Successful applicants will commence studies on February 26 at the Netcare Education KZN campus in Durban North.

Vermaak stressed that placements will be awarded on merit and according to a first-come first-serve principle and compliance with regulatory and institutional requirements. He explained that these undergraduate nursing programmes are offered on a full-time basis only, as they comprise theoretical and work-integrated learning components. Interested KZN applicants must go to www.kreducationsa.com to complete their online applications. KR Education is Netcare Education’s logistics partner which manages the nursing application and pre-selection process on behalf of Netcare Education. Any enquiries in this regard can be addressed to [email protected]

Vermaak warned prospective nurses that every year numerous scams arise which promise fake Netcare Education opportunities to prospective applicants. To verify whether a training opportunity is legitimate, contact the Netcare Education campus nearest to you or enquire on the www.kreducationsa.com site. Alternatively, candidates can contact the Netcare Human Resources Shared Services Centre on 086 022 5547. For more information, visit https://www.netcare.co.za/Careers/Education-and-training/Faculty-of-Nursing-and-Ancillary-Healthcare-FNAH