Wanted attempted cash-in-transit heist suspect arrested with two others while planning a business robbery

Durban — Police and private security worked together to stop and arrest three suspects allegedly planning to commit a business robbery in uMhlanga. One of the suspects was also wanted in connection with an attempted cash-in-transit (CIT) robbery. eThekwini District SAPS spokesperson Captain Carmen Rhynes said on April 2, Durban North SAPS officers received information about a suspect wanted in an attempted CIT robbery.

Rhynes said the wanted suspect was allegedly driving a white Toyota Hilux and accompanying him was a silver Hyundai i20 with two other suspects. She said according to information from crime intelligence, the suspects were planning to commit a business robbery in uMhlanga. Therefore, operational teams were set up and observation was held. “Later that evening, a tactical takedown by Durban North SAPS and security partners was executed whereby all three suspects were apprehended,” Rhynes said.

“Two firearms were recovered. One of the firearm’s serial numbers was filed off and the second firearm was found positive on a Brighton Beach case. “The Hyundai i20 had false plates and was found positive on a Pinetown carjacking case. The Toyota Hilux also had false plates and disc, and ownership is still to be determined.” Rhynes said that the suspects, aged between 32 and 39, were arrested and charged with possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition as well as possession of suspected stolen property.

She said the suspect wanted in connection with an attempted cash-in-transit robbery will also be booked. “The two firearms will undergo ballistic testing to determine if they have been used in any other crimes, and the suspects will be profiled to check for any links to other criminal activities,” Rhynes said. She said the suspects will appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Friday (tomorrow).

Two firearms were recovered. One of the firearm’s serial numbers was filed off and the second firearm was found positive on a Brighton Beach case. | SAPS Adding more detail on the takedown and their role, Marshall Security managing director Tyron Powell said that members of their Special Operation Team were requested to assist SAPS Crime Intelligence Durban MDOC and the Durban North SAPS Crime Prevention Unit with information received about a group of suspects that were planning to commit an armed robbery in the uMhlanga area. He said that at approximately 6pm, the suspects’ vehicles were spotted parked on Park Lane in the uMhlanga area. “Our team members executed a tactical approach, leading to the swift apprehension of three suspects,” Powell said.

“Upon searching the suspects, two of the suspects were in possession of unlicensed firearms, one of which had been reported stolen in March of the previous year in Brighton Beach. “Upon examination of the vehicles, it was discovered that one of the vehicles had been reported stolen from the Pinetown area in November last year. The second vehicle is also suspected to be stolen due to tampered VIN numbers and false license plates,” Powell continued. He added that it was later established that one of the suspects was wanted for an attempted CIT robbery in the Richards Bay area earlier in March this year.

eThekwini District Commissioner Major General Makhosazana Victoria Kheswa commended the members of Durban North SAPS, Crime Intelligence and security partners for their quick action in preventing what could have been a potentially deadly robbery. “I thank our members and security partners who acted swiftly after receiving the information and intercepting the suspects before they could commit a crime and possibly hurt or kill innocent people,” Kheswa said. “I also thank the law-abiding community of Durban who continue to alert the police about criminal activities that are about to take place in our district. Working together, we will squeeze out the criminals in Durban.”